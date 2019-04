Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Waveblaster seat - best offer. Buyer pays shipping. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2002 Location Wisconsin Posts 114 Waveblaster seat - best offer. Buyer pays shipping. Naked seat. No cover. Small chunk missing out of the foam hump. Black plastic sides are intact. Perfect candidate for a Jettrim shaved seat or any other stock modified seat project.



Last chance before it just goes in the trash can. Buyer pays full shipping cost and these things are big/awkward so shipping is spendy. Willing to entertain any offers. 94 Blaster - SOLD

95 Blaster - SOLD

99 Superjet - SOLD Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules