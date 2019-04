Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 1998 sxi pro standup jetski $2500.00 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2009 Location norfolk Posts 17 Kawasaki 1998 sxi pro standup jetski $2500.00 Kawasaki 1998 sxi pro standup clear and clean title. In the last 2 years I have replaced the carbs (stock Kawasaki carbs), Kawasaki handle pole. kawasaki drive shaft seal, stock starter relay, all Kawasaki jet pump (one season), Kawasaki water box (one season), throttle cable stock. The ski will come with a single ski trailer cox 600# capacity. My name is Bo call me 7five7 605 870seven I am in Va. Beach Va. 23451. I can travel some but not for free but if need we can work something out. Thanks. Attached Images 20190410_150142_1556034322112_resized.jpg (977.2 KB, 8 views)

