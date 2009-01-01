 JS500 rev/idle issue
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Yesterday, 10:26 PM #1
    Skier811
    Skier811 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    pleasanton California
    Posts
    13

    JS500 rev/idle issue

    I have 87 js550 idles perfectly fine when hooked up to water, (does not rev to the moon). But when i start to give it some throttle it tends to stay around that RPM instead of dropping back down idle. I bought it with gas in it so maybe bad gas that has been in there for a long time? Any Ideas?
    Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:03 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Top Dog Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,602

    Re: JS500 rev/idle issue

    Air leak
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:10 PM #3
    Skier811
    Skier811 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    pleasanton California
    Posts
    13

    Re: JS500 rev/idle issue

    Quote Originally Posted by Bionic racing View Post
    Air leak
    Any ideas on good places to check?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:55 AM #4
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Top Dog Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,602

    Re: JS500 rev/idle issue

    Crank seals , cylinder base gasket , one or the other
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 