|
|
-
JS500 rev/idle issue
I have 87 js550 idles perfectly fine when hooked up to water, (does not rev to the moon). But when i start to give it some throttle it tends to stay around that RPM instead of dropping back down idle. I bought it with gas in it so maybe bad gas that has been in there for a long time? Any Ideas?
Thanks
-
Top Dog
-
Re: JS500 rev/idle issue
Any ideas on good places to check?
Originally Posted by Bionic racing
Air leak
-
Top Dog
Re: JS500 rev/idle issue
Crank seals , cylinder base gasket , one or the other
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules