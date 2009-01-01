Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: JS500 rev/idle issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location pleasanton California Posts 13 JS500 rev/idle issue I have 87 js550 idles perfectly fine when hooked up to water, (does not rev to the moon). But when i start to give it some throttle it tends to stay around that RPM instead of dropping back down idle. I bought it with gas in it so maybe bad gas that has been in there for a long time? Any Ideas?

Air leak

Crank seals , cylinder base gasket , one or the other

