So I bought this ski on the cheap $600 to be exact. Is ski is immaculate in a beautiful shape. But I pulled the engine completely apart today and found that the crankshaft has a spun bearing. Reason why I did it cuz I had low compression 90 PSI on the driveshaft side. It looks like it was metal-to-metal for a little bit. Do you suggest grinding the crank or get a new one? I'll post some pictures there's not really too bad of scoring. I want to do this right so I'm open to suggestions on the build.
