 750 pjs wrap around pipe help
  Today, 03:58 PM #1
    Jstafford53
    PWCToday Newbie
    750 pjs wrap around pipe help

    I have a pjs wrap around pipe for 750sx. I think they are pretty rare. Does anyone have any kind of jetting specs for stock dual carb set up? 91C0275F-A725-48C3-AACB-741753937ACE.jpeg
  Today, 03:59 PM #2
    Blairwill4
    Frequent Poster
    Re: 750 pjs wrap around pipe help

    Following. I just bought a very similar set up.


  Today, 03:59 PM #3
    Jstafford53
    PWCToday Newbie
    Re: 750 pjs wrap around pipe help

    And yes I know the carbs in the picture are not stock. I pulled them and put them on a different ski
