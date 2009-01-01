|
750 pjs wrap around pipe help
I have a pjs wrap around pipe for 750sx. I think they are pretty rare. Does anyone have any kind of jetting specs for stock dual carb set up? 91C0275F-A725-48C3-AACB-741753937ACE.jpeg
Re: 750 pjs wrap around pipe help
Following. I just bought a very similar set up.
Re: 750 pjs wrap around pipe help
And yes I know the carbs in the picture are not stock. I pulled them and put them on a different ski
