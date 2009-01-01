Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 1993 Kawasaki 750 Super Sport Complete Rebuild #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location San Antonio, Texas Posts 4 1993 Kawasaki 750 Super Sport Complete Rebuild Hey Yall, I just purchased a BONE STOCK Oil Injected 1993 Kawasaki 750SS a few weeks ago here in San Antonio, Texas and let me tell you some history about this ski, guy I purchased it from was real nice. but could instantly tell was not mechanically inclined (Tried to run the water first while the ski was on the hose to show me the engine running) immediately stopped him and informed him of the procedure, instantly knew after this moment that this ski was probably not maintained at all, Also noticed the trailer was from Houston, TX which a lot of people living in Houston take there skis to the Beach so salt water was a concern as things like to corrode when exposed to salt water! upon inspection there was evidence of salt water corrosion on some of the metals. But didnt concern me enough to deter me away We ran the engine the proper way (Engine On, Water On, Water Off, Blurp throttle few times, and Kill motor) Engine sounded good except I could hear this slight rattling from the Carrier Bearing and the Trailer rolled well. Long story short I shot the guy a price and he jumped on it so I walked away with the New to me Ski and a trailer. WOO So Now the Adventure Begins Im going to pull the Engine to inspect the crankshaft and redo all the Gaskets, Ill be installing a Oil Block Off plate and Converting to Premix and installing a Crank Case Drain Block Off Plate as well as give the hull a thorough cleaning. Will be pulling the Drive shaft to inspect the Carrier bearing and most likely replacing it. Will be pulling all the lines and Gas tank to thoroughly clean and inspect the Fuel Pickup Screens, as well as pulling the jet pump assembly and the Water Box for inspection. Everything will be getting a good through cleaning and inspection and a good coat of paint. I hope everyone can join me and give some feedback into this Project and I hope this Helps anybody in the future that might need help with this Ski as I did. Attached Images F573D4E8-C4AE-40E2-8812-7AAA8C0DFA92.jpeg (2.75 MB, 8 views)

Re: 1993 Kawasaki 750 Super Sport Complete Rebuild

Looks like a decent ski, that was my first ski. Good luck with the project.



Re: 1993 Kawasaki 750 Super Sport Complete Rebuild

Thanks 92Kawasaki appreciate the support!

**UPDATE** #1

So I was able to take the Ski out a few days back on Canyon Lake here in Texas and the Ski ran great for around 20 minutes, Then would stall and die if I went over 1/2 Throttle (Time to Pull The Tank and Check the Carbs!) I idled slowly back to shore also noticed when I took the ski back to shore I had roughly 2 inches of water inside the Hull and water coming from the Carrier Bearing housing. The rubber had actually split causing water to come into the Hull. GREAT. Time to get the hands dirty and Tear into this 26 Year old Ski! Last edited by Haydenpaul1; Today at 02:35 PM . #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location San Antonio, Texas Posts 4 Re: 1993 Kawasaki 750 Super Sport Complete Rebuild **UPDATE** #2

0416EA03-2CEE-4EF5-9D41-3C1121C88346.jpeg (1.93 MB, 2 views) 35520AEB-6491-469B-849C-FB177F9AA73E.jpeg (567.8 KB, 3 views) #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location San Antonio, Texas Posts 4 Re: 1993 Kawasaki 750 Super Sport Complete Rebuild **UPDATE** #3

