pxctoday

  Today, 02:12 AM
    vtiscott
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Location
    michigan
    Posts
    18

    1995 SXI hull damage- repair thoughts/advice

    Hi, looking at a 95 SXI all stock with very low hours but was ridden into a retaining wall. Have pictures attached. I was hoping to repair it with epoxy resin but wondering what you guys think about how that might go given extent of the crush damage to the SMC. Saw an old post about repairing from both sides with epoxy resin but that was for a large crack, not crush damage. It would not need to look perfect, just be functional. To gain access to the inside of the nose, can you just pull the gas tank on the 95 SXIs or do I need to pull more than that to pull the tank out? Hoping to avoid a hull switch. Any thoughts are appreciated!
