Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Want to buy Kawi 8/16 Impellor for 650SX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location AZ Age 69 Posts 2 Want to buy Kawi 8/16 Impellor for 650SX I want to buy an 8/16 impellor for my 650SX. Don't try and talk me out of it, buddy has one on his stock ski and they work the best for bottom end grunt. I am in Lake Havasu AZ

























tio Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules