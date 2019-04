Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: K 750 / 800 Jet Pump #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2003 Location Hot-Lanta Age 59 Posts 477 K 750 / 800 Jet Pump Very good condition, Jet pump out of K750 SXi Fresh water use, No corrosion

wear ring in great shape, no swelling. Original prop is near new condition.

bearings spin perfect. Has been sitting for years!

sale include pump and prop, reduction nozzle & steering nozzle as pictured

$150.00 plus ship Attached Images B0601B8E-4287-40EF-81F3-969235FA29FB.jpeg (3.00 MB, 4 views)

B0601B8E-4287-40EF-81F3-969235FA29FB.jpeg (3.00 MB, 4 views) A378962A-A466-413D-8CD8-1B077D28ADBE.jpeg (689.7 KB, 4 views)

