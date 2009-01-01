Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB: 1995 Seadoo XP Oil Injection Parts, Exhaust Copper Sealing Ring & Battery Straps #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2007 Location jacksonville, fl Posts 53 WTB: 1995 Seadoo XP Oil Injection Parts, Exhaust Copper Sealing Ring & Battery Straps Like the title says, I have a 1995 Seadoo XP where the previous owner worked pretty hard to lose as many parts as possible.



I need the following:



Rubber battery tray liner

2 rubber battery straps

The copper sealing ring that goes into the exhaust pipe between the upper and lower half, PN 274000152



I'd like to get these too but I don't need them as much:



Oil injection cable bracket

Oil injection cable

Oil injection pump drive gear.



Let me know what you have and how much to ship it to 32216.



Thanks,

They made 2 Xp's in 95...720 or 800 motor ??

