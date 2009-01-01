|
WTB: 1995 Seadoo XP Oil Injection Parts, Exhaust Copper Sealing Ring & Battery Straps
Like the title says, I have a 1995 Seadoo XP where the previous owner worked pretty hard to lose as many parts as possible.
I need the following:
Rubber battery tray liner
2 rubber battery straps
The copper sealing ring that goes into the exhaust pipe between the upper and lower half, PN 274000152
I'd like to get these too but I don't need them as much:
Oil injection cable bracket
Oil injection cable
Oil injection pump drive gear.
Let me know what you have and how much to ship it to 32216.
Thanks,
-Scott
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: WTB: 1995 Seadoo XP Oil Injection Parts, Exhaust Copper Sealing Ring & Battery St
They made 2 Xp's in 95...720 or 800 motor ??
