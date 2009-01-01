 WTB: 1995 Seadoo XP Oil Injection Parts, Exhaust Copper Sealing Ring & Battery Straps
  Today, 08:16 PM #1
    Seadude
    WTB: 1995 Seadoo XP Oil Injection Parts, Exhaust Copper Sealing Ring & Battery Straps

    Like the title says, I have a 1995 Seadoo XP where the previous owner worked pretty hard to lose as many parts as possible.

    I need the following:

    Rubber battery tray liner
    2 rubber battery straps
    The copper sealing ring that goes into the exhaust pipe between the upper and lower half, PN 274000152

    I'd like to get these too but I don't need them as much:

    Oil injection cable bracket
    Oil injection cable
    Oil injection pump drive gear.

    Let me know what you have and how much to ship it to 32216.

    Thanks,
    -Scott
  Today, 08:24 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: WTB: 1995 Seadoo XP Oil Injection Parts, Exhaust Copper Sealing Ring & Battery St

    They made 2 Xp's in 95...720 or 800 motor ??
