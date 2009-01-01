 Ocean Pro Ride plate does not clear bottom of pump js550
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 08:07 PM #1
    Skier811
    Skier811 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    pleasanton California
    Posts
    8

    Ocean Pro Ride plate does not clear bottom of pump js550

    I got a ocean pro ride plate for my js550 and it cant sit flush with hull because the pump won't let it. Shims are exactly how they came from factory so I highly doubt this is the issue. Stock plate fits fine. Any Ideas? maybe wrong plate?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:00 PM #2
    Skier811
    Skier811 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    pleasanton California
    Posts
    8

    Re: Ocean Pro Ride plate does not clear bottom of pump js550

    57775338480__6C86B0B2-8061-42C1-AB43-26C0E11B33F3.jpeg57775340960__EFAB1E40-559D-4234-89EA-42E6C7143129.jpeg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:51 PM #3
    candysucker
    candysucker is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Portland
    Posts
    165

    Re: Ocean Pro Ride plate does not clear bottom of pump js550

    Don’t believe this is that uncommon. I had the same with a Mariner plate on my ‘85. The solve was to grind some material from the plate (side which faces the pump). After some elbow grease, it bolted on.

    Like you, though, I did not have the same issue with a stock plate.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 