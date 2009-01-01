|
|
-
Ocean Pro Ride plate does not clear bottom of pump js550
I got a ocean pro ride plate for my js550 and it cant sit flush with hull because the pump won't let it. Shims are exactly how they came from factory so I highly doubt this is the issue. Stock plate fits fine. Any Ideas? maybe wrong plate?
-
Re: Ocean Pro Ride plate does not clear bottom of pump js550
-
Re: Ocean Pro Ride plate does not clear bottom of pump js550
Don’t believe this is that uncommon. I had the same with a Mariner plate on my ‘85. The solve was to grind some material from the plate (side which faces the pump). After some elbow grease, it bolted on.
Like you, though, I did not have the same issue with a stock plate.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules