Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Ocean Pro Ride plate does not clear bottom of pump js550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location pleasanton California Posts 8 Ocean Pro Ride plate does not clear bottom of pump js550 I got a ocean pro ride plate for my js550 and it cant sit flush with hull because the pump won't let it. Shims are exactly how they came from factory so I highly doubt this is the issue. Stock plate fits fine. Any Ideas? maybe wrong plate? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location pleasanton California Posts 8 Re: Ocean Pro Ride plate does not clear bottom of pump js550 57775338480__6C86B0B2-8061-42C1-AB43-26C0E11B33F3.jpeg57775340960__EFAB1E40-559D-4234-89EA-42E6C7143129.jpeg #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2016 Location Portland Posts 165 Re: Ocean Pro Ride plate does not clear bottom of pump js550 Don’t believe this is that uncommon. I had the same with a Mariner plate on my ‘85. The solve was to grind some material from the plate (side which faces the pump). After some elbow grease, it bolted on.



Like you, though, I did not have the same issue with a stock plate.

