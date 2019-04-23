I'm selling Jet Pilot vintage decals/stickers that I recently picked up from a vendor up in Canada. They are not reproductions; these are real ones from Jet Pilot from back in the day.
Please check the photos for what stickers are what size they are classified as. I also have the measurements list below.
Large versions $10 or 6 for $50
Medium $5 or 5 $20
Small $3 or 5 for $10
Shipping is a flat rate of $20 due to the size of the large stickers.
I will be in Havasu from May 25 June 3rd and attending the RWYB event. I have no problem holding them until I get down if you want to pay for them in advance.
Large Horizontal
Normal: 3.75 X 21
Green X3
Orange X 17
Red X 18
Crazy: 5 X 22
Yellow X 9
Red X 22
Orange X 48
Green X 6
Chrome X 13
Large Vertical
Normal: 6 X 16
Chrome X 37
Yellow X 16
Orange X 29
Pink X 45
Red X 45
Crazy: 6.5 X 16
Red X 53
Chrome X 25
Yellow X 23
Pink X 29
Green X 49
Orange X 55
Medium
Circle: 4
Red X 33
Yellow X 30
Purple X 28
Shield: 5.5 X 4 (X61)
Pizza: 6.25 X 6 (X54)
Show Some Hair: 4.25 X 6.5 (X36)
Purple/Yellow: 2.75 X 4.75 (X80)
Sprocket: 4.375 X 5 (X100)
Diamond plate: 3 X 7.5
Red X 6
Green X 54
Purple X 3
Neon: 2 X 7.5
Yellow X 19
Red X 20
Pink X 17
Green X 20
Purple X 14
Small
Flag: 2.75 X 6.5
Red X 32
Green X 35
Silver/black: 2 X 3.5 (X240)
Neon: 1.5 X 6
Yellow X 12
Purple X 13
Green X 14
Red X 11
