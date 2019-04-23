Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Vintage Jetpilot stickers #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2014 Location Edmonton,Alberta Age 34 Posts 71 Vintage Jetpilot stickers I'm selling Jet Pilot vintage decals/stickers that I recently picked up from a vendor up in Canada. They are not reproductions; these are real ones from Jet Pilot from back in the day.



Please check the photos for what stickers are what size they are classified as. I also have the measurements list below.

Large versions $10 or 6 for $50

Medium $5 or 5 $20

Small $3 or 5 for $10

Shipping is a flat rate of $20 due to the size of the large stickers.



I will be in Havasu from May 25  June 3rd and attending the RWYB event. I have no problem holding them until I get down if you want to pay for them in advance.



Large Horizontal

Normal: 3.75 X 21

Green X3

Orange X 17

Red X 18



Crazy: 5 X 22

Yellow X 9

Red X 22

Orange X 48

Green X 6

Chrome X 13



Large Vertical



Normal: 6 X 16

Chrome X 37

Yellow X 16

Orange X 29

Pink X 45

Red X 45



Crazy: 6.5 X 16

Red X 53

Chrome X 25

Yellow X 23

Pink X 29

Green X 49

Orange X 55





Medium



Circle: 4

Red X 33

Yellow X 30

Purple X 28



Shield: 5.5 X 4 (X61)

Pizza: 6.25 X 6 (X54)

Show Some Hair: 4.25 X 6.5 (X36)

Purple/Yellow: 2.75 X 4.75 (X80)

Sprocket: 4.375 X 5 (X100)



Diamond plate: 3 X 7.5

Red X 6

Green X 54

Purple X 3



Neon: 2 X 7.5

Yellow X 19

Red X 20

Pink X 17

Green X 20

Purple X 14



Small



Flag: 2.75 X 6.5

Red X 32

Green X 35



Silver/black: 2 X 3.5 (X240)



Neon: 1.5 X 6

Yellow X 12

Purple X 13

Green X 14

Red X 11





















