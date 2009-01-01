Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS440 and JS550 -- Projects #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Indiana Posts 1 JS440 and JS550 -- Projects Hey guys.



I'm new to the site. I bought these from a marina a couple years ago thinking I wanted another project but had too many going on and lost interest (imagine that). I don't know too much about these and like I said, I just ran out of time and interest. I don't have the titles for them, but from what I understand it doesn't sound like it would be too tough to get them in IN. However, I'm not 100% sure on that.



The 550 is the one I had running. The starter went bad after I bought a cheap Chinese one and thats as far as I got with it. I put a short block in it when I bought it and then had it running. Have a video for proof. May need a new battery and needs a flame arrestor but other than that I think it should be good.



The 440 I got in pieces and assembled. I've never had it running but I pulled the head and the bottom end is smooth. It needs a Start/Stop button, a battery, and maybe other little odds and ends. I'm not 100% sure.



I'm looking to get rid of the pair for $750. Both hulls float and are in pretty good shape. The paint it rough and they have some dents and scratches. If you have any questions, let me know.

