Part number 275500270--what to use instead

Per the title, this is the impulse tube between the case and the fuel pump. It has a sharp 90 degree bend in it on a 767 engine. They are no longer available. I have tried fuel hose but it tends to close off. I have used "plastic fuel" line but it softens and leaks. What is the best thing to replace it with or does anyone have a preformed replacement source. It is 1/4" tubing. Need your expertise Dan!

