Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2006 gtx limited will not go over 40mph and 6200 rpm please help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Bristol RI Age 31 Posts 2 2006 gtx limited will not go over 40mph and 6200 rpm please help Heres my problem, I just purchased a 2006 gtx limited supercharged. Fixed a few things on it leaking j pipe and I had the supercharger rebuilt. After my first test ride I got a code 1520 from help here reading old posts I replaced the oil pressure switch and that fixed that. My second test ride it seems sluggish and will not go over 40mph or past 6200 on the water on land it will rev to redline. I replaced the spark plugs and did test the supercharger for slip and if was nice and tight. Any guidance would help please and thank you for your time



Ray #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,312 Re: 2006 gtx limited will not go over 40mph and 6200 rpm please help Is it a 215 with intercooler in the intake? If so, pressure test it. Silly people don't winterize properly and they freeze and pinhole shooting water into the intake air. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Bristol RI Age 31 Posts 2 Re: 2006 gtx limited will not go over 40mph and 6200 rpm please help How would I pressure test it? I'm pretty new to theses machines

