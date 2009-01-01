 2006 gtx limited will not go over 40mph and 6200 rpm please help
  Today, 08:29 PM #1
    Gnman1987
    2006 gtx limited will not go over 40mph and 6200 rpm please help

    Heres my problem, I just purchased a 2006 gtx limited supercharged. Fixed a few things on it leaking j pipe and I had the supercharger rebuilt. After my first test ride I got a code 1520 from help here reading old posts I replaced the oil pressure switch and that fixed that. My second test ride it seems sluggish and will not go over 40mph or past 6200 on the water on land it will rev to redline. I replaced the spark plugs and did test the supercharger for slip and if was nice and tight. Any guidance would help please and thank you for your time

  Today, 09:29 PM #2
    Myself
    Re: 2006 gtx limited will not go over 40mph and 6200 rpm please help

    Is it a 215 with intercooler in the intake? If so, pressure test it. Silly people don't winterize properly and they freeze and pinhole shooting water into the intake air.
  Today, 10:08 PM #3
    Gnman1987
    Re: 2006 gtx limited will not go over 40mph and 6200 rpm please help

    How would I pressure test it? I’m pretty new to theses machines
