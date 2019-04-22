Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: FS Pissres,Bilge Outlet,Flow Control Valve,Flame Arrestor #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,399 FS Pissres,Bilge Outlet,Flow Control Valve,Flame Arrestor I have for sale a few odds & ends.....



2- 3/8s billet pissers 45 degree. $12 each shipped



1-billet bilge outlet 3/4 hose $12 shipped



1- Jetworks flow control valve (uses washers to set pressure) valve only no washers. $20 shipped



1- SJ/Blaster Bilge pump bracket $30 shipped

2- Riva flame arrestor adapters like new $15 each shipped with bolts

1- Prok flame arrestor..new $20 shipped

2-pair Galindo grips new $15 each shipped or $25 for both



