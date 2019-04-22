|
FS Pissres,Bilge Outlet,Flow Control Valve,Flame Arrestor
I have for sale a few odds & ends.....
2- 3/8s billet pissers 45 degree. $12 each shipped
1-billet bilge outlet 3/4 hose $12 shipped
1- Jetworks flow control valve (uses washers to set pressure) valve only no washers. $20 shipped
1- SJ/Blaster Bilge pump bracket $30 shipped
2- Riva flame arrestor adapters like new $15 each shipped with bolts
1- Prok flame arrestor..new $20 shipped
2-pair Galindo grips new $15 each shipped or $25 for both
