 FS Pissres,Bilge Outlet,Flow Control Valve,Flame Arrestor
  Today, 07:59 PM #1
    Grumpy Old Guy
    FS Pissres,Bilge Outlet,Flow Control Valve,Flame Arrestor

    I have for sale a few odds & ends.....

    2- 3/8s billet pissers 45 degree. $12 each shipped

    1-billet bilge outlet 3/4 hose $12 shipped

    1- Jetworks flow control valve (uses washers to set pressure) valve only no washers. $20 shipped

    1- SJ/Blaster Bilge pump bracket $30 shipped
  Today, 08:02 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: FS Pissres,Bilge Outlet,Flow Control Valve,Flame Arrestor

    2- Riva flame arrestor adapters like new $15 each shipped with bolts

    1- Prok flame arrestor..new $20 shipped
  Today, 08:04 PM #3
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: FS Pissres,Bilge Outlet,Flow Control Valve,Flame Arrestor

    2-pair Galindo grips new $15 each shipped or $25 for both
