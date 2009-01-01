Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Hi from NE TN, What engines will interchange with a 657? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2019 Location tennessee Posts 1 Hi from NE TN, What engines will interchange with a 657? Hello, I'm new to the jetski world and need a little help. Spent the winter building this jet jon to fish a local river https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6Z6BuLg32w https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RvurAVePly8

TWRA just opened a ramp 0.5 miles from my house on the South Holston River and some say it's one of the top trout fisheries in the country.

About the time it was finished and bugs worked out the engine failed, hole in rear piston and ruined crank along with damage to the rotary valve face.



My question is will a 587 or 717 work with my pump and motor mounts? Seems like the 657 is harder to find locally. I'm getting conflicting info from a couple of local shops. One says a 717 is a better motor and will fit, but he has one to sell with no warranty. Another shop says 587 will work but 717 won't line up correctly. Both say the 717 and 587 are better engines than the 657. Do I understand correctly that the electrical parts are different on a 657X?



At this point it seems like it is more economical to get a whole jetski than a short block and I'm not even sure if my core would be acceptable with the damage. How much performance do you think I would loose dropping back to a 587? Was doing 38mph with the 657 and that was a little scary in the river.



580-650-720 will all bolt to the same mounts.

