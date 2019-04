Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 STS 750 Big Pin Part Out #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Huntsville Posts 65 1996 STS 750 Big Pin Part Out Have a 96 or 97 sts I am parting out. Has a 750 big pin dual carb. Got it in a trade. Engine was partially disassembled so I am not sure if it will run. Not sure on compression either. Don't want to put any work in to it. Can post pictures later. PM offers on needed parts or more info. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules