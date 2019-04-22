Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 2015 STX 15F Battery Question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 27 2015 STX 15F Battery Question I recently bought a used, second owner ski; and my first ski. I am not a huge wrencher but I do like to learn about any machines I ride/drive/etc.



This ski has only 20 hours on it as I guess the original owners moved out west from back east and in their late age retirement they thought a jetski was a good idea. Obviously, it was not for them. I suspect the guy I bought it from got a screaming deal on it as when I negotiated a final price with trailer he said ok. It had the 25 hour service done to it....I have maybe 45 hours on it now.



It fires up great...everything runs great...on smooth water I got it up to 63mph briefly and I am a big guy. So, for a "beginner" ski - I am impressed. I spend most of my time cruising around 35mph tho.



All batteries (car, motorcycle, etc) have a much shorter lifespan here in the desert due to the heat. I park my ski in the garage but, still this summer it will get up to 110º in my garage during the day and probably cool down to 100 at night.



I read the manual about the battery...and, it seems like it is sealed? It seems prudent on me to replace the battery with a new one regardless...I suspect it is still the original battery. Is switching out the battery on a Kaw harder than it should be? Any tips?



Also, I have seen a couple links to buy a battery online...where and which one would you buy? I am cool spending a hundy hoping it is a little more robust in the desert.



Thanks in advance. Last edited by vegasphotog; Today at 01:34 PM .

Photos on Flikr! Attn. All Vegas Riders! - https://www.vegaspwcrider.com Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/ #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 27 Re: 2015 STX 15F Battery Question This looks good....any opinions...and, again any tips on swapping out? And, if I was really trying to be a super boy scout, would it be ridiculous to carry my old battery charged on longer all day trips just in case? How would you package it to put in the front storage compartment?



https://www.batterymart.com/p-Big-Cr...L-Battery.html Last edited by vegasphotog; Today at 01:45 PM .

Photos on Flikr! Attn. All Vegas Riders! - https://www.vegaspwcrider.com Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/ #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2011 Location UT Posts 15 Re: 2015 STX 15F Battery Question I personal stick with a brand I trust. When out on the water, its alway a very long swim back to the truck...LOL



Not saying that one is not acceptable. I personally would recommend Interstate.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 27 Re: 2015 STX 15F Battery Question Ok, thanks. Is it easy to swap out the batteries on these? The manual made it seem maybe more difficult than it is.

Photos on Flikr! Attn. All Vegas Riders! - https://www.vegaspwcrider.com Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/ #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2011 Location UT Posts 15 Re: 2015 STX 15F Battery Question Our 15F is a 2008



I would assume youre is still the same



Very easy, remove both seat cushions, lift storage box (should have fire extinguisher in it as well)



You will see the battery on the port side.



Disconnect terminals and rubber tie downs, then pull the battery





I would also highly recommend a battery tender to maintain the battery when the boat is not in use



I get mine off amazon, have 5 or 6 laying around the garage













Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 27 Re: 2015 STX 15F Battery Question Great...thx PowellCrazy.....I really appreciate the help...I will pop my seats tonight and take a look.

