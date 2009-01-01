 Westcoast head install
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 10:07 PM #1
    Deadmanfx
    Deadmanfx is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Christchurch New Zealand
    Posts
    5

    Westcoast head install

    Hi all

    I have a Westcoast head Im installing on a 650. What direction does the water ports and logo face? Intake or exhaust?

    many thanks
    Dustin
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:43 AM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    55
    Posts
    29,527

    Re: Westcoast head install

    The Westcoast Dual-Cooling kit directions show the head water outlets on the pipe side of the head, so bottom of logo on head also to pipe side of motor.
    Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 12:43 AM.
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:35 AM #3
    Deadmanfx
    Deadmanfx is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Christchurch New Zealand
    Posts
    5

    Re: Westcoast head install

    Thank you I thought as much but wanted to confirm.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 