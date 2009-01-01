|
Westcoast head install
Hi all
I have a Westcoast head Im installing on a 650. What direction does the water ports and logo face? Intake or exhaust?
many thanks
Dustin
Re: Westcoast head install
The Westcoast Dual-Cooling kit directions show the head water outlets on the pipe side of the head, so bottom of logo on head also to pipe side of motor.
Re: Westcoast head install
Thank you I thought as much but wanted to confirm.
