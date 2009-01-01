Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Westcoast head install #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Christchurch New Zealand Posts 5 Westcoast head install Hi all



I have a Westcoast head Im installing on a 650. What direction does the water ports and logo face? Intake or exhaust?



many thanks

Dustin #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 55 Posts 29,527 Re: Westcoast head install The Westcoast Dual-Cooling kit directions show the head water outlets on the pipe side of the head, so bottom of logo on head also to pipe side of motor. Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 12:43 AM . Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Christchurch New Zealand Posts 5 Re: Westcoast head install Thank you I thought as much but wanted to confirm. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules