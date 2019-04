Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Mariner 550 Head #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2005 Location Littleton,CO Posts 660 Mariner 550 Head PP 550



Aggressive pitting in each dome, will need re cut. No cracks, plug threads are in perfect shape.



Would like to trade for a nice JS hull chin pad and fire extinguisher cap, or $40 shipped.



Make an offer if you’re interested, I have no use for this head. Attached Images EBF49B55-A7D2-45CA-8F47-7CACA0EAD3C4.jpeg (1.71 MB, 3 views)

EBF49B55-A7D2-45CA-8F47-7CACA0EAD3C4.jpeg (1.71 MB, 3 views) 54CB28B8-9A38-430A-8D13-60088152CA42.jpeg (1.72 MB, 3 views)

54CB28B8-9A38-430A-8D13-60088152CA42.jpeg (1.72 MB, 3 views) 2B376402-15EE-4DAB-9945-7FD6DB386ED7.jpeg (1.81 MB, 4 views)

2B376402-15EE-4DAB-9945-7FD6DB386ED7.jpeg (1.81 MB, 4 views) AD92D615-55E1-4AF2-A775-D6615328DA23.jpeg (1.67 MB, 3 views) Last edited by Flat Brapp; Today at 04:57 PM . Vintage 550 for the fun of it.



Roundnose SJ Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules