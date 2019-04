Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Piston question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Reno, nv Age 45 Posts 1 Piston question First time posting so please go easy on me, have a set of js550 pistons that have "boost holes" machined on the intake side. I've only known those to be for reed cylinder application and can only assume if the transfer and intake ports are open at the same time potential for failure is high? Hoping someone can shed some insite or previous experience? Thanks in advance everyone! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

