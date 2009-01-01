Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650sx resto-cavitation #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2019 Location Texas Age 40 Posts 9 650sx resto-cavitation Well the 650sx I have been reupholstering, painted bottom AWLgrip and stripped down to every bolt has been done for like two months, took it out today to test it all out and it is cavitating. It blasts out of the hole but somewhere around 20ish, it starts cavitating, its like putting on the brakes, it will not let you go any faster than half throttle. It gets on plane but it isnt long after that that it happens. It immediately loads back up. The was virtually no chop, but it did let you ease into throttle slightly more on glass. It has a Fischer 3 scoop intake and I have siliconed everything at the front of pump, I did not silicone the grate or ride plate. It has a ss 15 new condition impeller and being I am pretty experienced in engines jet boats etc, I figure that is all fine and good. The housing to fins of impeller look good too, any closer and zero light would come through basically. So what makes these things drop all pressure (seemingly) around 20 mph and beyond? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2019 Location Texas Age 40 Posts 9 Re: 650sx resto-cavitation 650sx1 (2).JPG

pic o650sx1 (2).JPGf intake #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2019 Location Texas Age 40 Posts 9 Re: 650sx resto-cavitation Just too add, to save folks time too. It isnt the engine, it runs like a top and the splines on shaft and impeller are new.. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules