MPEM/Solenoid Seadoo XP 93

Hi All,



I've replaced what I believed to be a bad solenoid however I still don't get a click from the solenoid or any movement from my starter motor. The background to the above is that I opened up my electronics box to find water inside after storing over a cold/wet winter.



As above I have replaced the solenoid and wired up correctly from the shop manual.



Battery is showing 12.9 Volts



I've checked both 15 amp and 5 amp fuse and all 3 are still good.



I've checked with a multimeter the various cables that flow into the mpem and there is voltage and a joticable change when the starter button is pushed.



I've also checked the resistance in accordance with section 6 of the user manual, all the ohms readings are above the minimums.



one observation I did make was that when I was trying to get an Amp reading from the left small post on the solenoid which has the 2 white and black cables which run to the tether and starter switch the starter ran. The positive cable was connected to the small post (left) and negative was connected to the engine housing.



