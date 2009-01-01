 Is there a difference in the ELKO (A) and (B) pistonsO
    Is there a difference in the ELKO (A) and (B) pistonsO

    One would assume there is some difference otherwise it wouldn’t be A and B, but the piston size is the same and without tools I can’t visually see a difference. My 657 is ready to be reassembled and i just happened to notice my replacement is a B and my original is an A. 2054a and 2054b.

    Also, my replacement ring doesn’t have the plated surface as you can see the difference between the two upper rings. I’m guessing it’ll just wear slightly differently?

    58F87BC8-1067-488B-AACC-6B8E6F35FB3A.jpegC3DE4AD8-817D-47AC-AF0A-33522D5B0EFC.jpeg
