|
|
-
kawasaki 650sx
Any Kawasaki 650sx riders left out there. I have been riding since 1989 mainly my x-2 bought an old kaw 650sx a couple years ago fore a good price. I cant keep the front end in the water for nothing. It has a west coast ride plate that is about 15.50 inches long, I know everyone says jet dynamics I don't want to spend 200 on an old ski I was looking at an ocean pro race plate for about $ 80 its a little over 16 inches I believe. Would the ocean pro keep the front end in the water. Some input would be helpful Thank You.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules