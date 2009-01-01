Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: kawasaki 650sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2009 Location Hilmar Ca. Age 49 Posts 13 kawasaki 650sx Any Kawasaki 650sx riders left out there. I have been riding since 1989 mainly my x-2 bought an old kaw 650sx a couple years ago fore a good price. I cant keep the front end in the water for nothing. It has a west coast ride plate that is about 15.50 inches long, I know everyone says jet dynamics I don't want to spend 200 on an old ski I was looking at an ocean pro race plate for about $ 80 its a little over 16 inches I believe. Would the ocean pro keep the front end in the water. Some input would be helpful Thank You. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) sovereignty, vegasphotog Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

