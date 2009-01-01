|
ADA billet domes
Looking for a set of domes for the 750/800 kawasaki ada billet head, prefereable the 26cc.
Re: ADA billet domes
I have a few sets 1, KA8023L15 23 with .015 step. 2, KA8023 23 3, KA8022 22
Re: ADA billet domes
I dont see these numbers on ada website. Any more info on them?
Re: ADA billet domes
KA=Kawasaki 80=800 22,23=CC L015=.015" rise.
Re: ADA billet domes
So you must have ran race fuel
Re: ADA billet domes
Nothing for a 750?
