Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Anyone near East Haddam Connecticut want to help me get my parts. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2019 Location Maine Age 24 Posts 4 Anyone near East Haddam Connecticut want to help me get my parts. Like the title states I bought parts from a certain it has been 6 weeks I have yet to get anything. Hehas me pictures of the parts,just no idea if they have been sent a lot of aftermarket 650 stuff. If anyone could help me out it would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules