Welcome back to PWC INSIDER Volume 6 Mark Hahn 300 Memorial featuring Team Rice Burner Santiago and Tony, who are part of the WCWCC Race Division.
PWC INSIDER was able to sit with Santiago and discuss the mental game plan he has going into a 300 mile continuous race around Lake Havasu. You can win or loose it all in the pits. Safety is the 1st priority for everyone involved on and off the water.
Tony brakes down what the logistics are when competing in the Mark Hahn 300. It's a combination of pre prep work and having the right team for the job. But most important is having the right game plan.
