How to get more torque
Okay so I️ll start with my ski its a 91 with umi, Prowatercraft ride plate, Westcoast intake grate(have a top loader to put on), 10/16 hooker, factory pipe for a 650 , 750 small pin believe I️t has unmarked cylinders, prowatercraft drive shaft fill, and Sxr carbs Im sure I️ forgot something but that should be about I️t with me being only 17 Ive got a little under 2000 into the hull build and I️ gpsed I️t at 52.2 while my dads 800 goes 53.2 so Im good with top end just want to know how to get a little more torque. Things Ive thought about is 2inch exhaust, high comp head, or lighten flywheel. Any input is welcome just dont want my dads ski beating me so badly on bottom end lol. Thanks in advance
Top Dog
Re: How to get more torque
Higher comp head and a lightened flywheel is a good start. For ease and reliability find a 750 D stamp head, with the small pin cylinder that will bring you to 170-175ish psi, which is perfect for 91 pump gas.
