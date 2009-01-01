Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: How to get more torque #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 457 How to get more torque Okay so I️ll start with my ski its a 91 with umi, Prowatercraft ride plate, Westcoast intake grate(have a top loader to put on), 10/16 hooker, factory pipe for a 650 , 750 small pin believe I️t has unmarked cylinders, prowatercraft drive shaft fill, and Sxr carbs Im sure I️ forgot something but that should be about I️t with me being only 17 Ive got a little under 2000 into the hull build and I️ gpsed I️t at 52.2 while my dads 800 goes 53.2 so Im good with top end just want to know how to get a little more torque. Things Ive thought about is 2inch exhaust, high comp head, or lighten flywheel. Any input is welcome just dont want my dads ski beating me so badly on bottom end lol. Thanks in advance #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 1,925 Re: How to get more torque Higher comp head and a lightened flywheel is a good start. For ease and reliability find a 750 D stamp head, with the small pin cylinder that will bring you to 170-175ish psi, which is perfect for 91 pump gas.

