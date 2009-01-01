Results 11 to 13 of 13 Thread: Carbon pipe build #11 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 52 Posts 1,144 Re: Carbon pipe build MoreKIMG0999.JPGKIMG1000.JPG #12 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 52 Posts 1,144 Re: Carbon pipe build Then I connected the pipe section to the foam pipe (mold) using some JB weld putty used for patching manifolds. I also used a peice of 2" stainless pipe for the stinget section of the pipe KIMG1034.JPGKIMG1035.JPGKIMG1033.JPG #13 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 52 Posts 1,144 Re: Carbon pipe build I have to mention here that certain precautions have to be taken when working with carbon fiber and this resin. Anytime you cut or drill this stuff treat it with care. What I did was lay down plastic on the work bench and made all my cuts at once using gloves and a mask N95. Then bagged up the gloves mask and any clippings left over as a result of the cutting and disposed of it. During the layup I had gloves , raincoat and painters mask with organic filters.

