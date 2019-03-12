 extrude hone and a pump stuffer (TBM or R&D)
  Today, 04:05 PM
    stonehenge
    stonehenge is online now
    Frequent Poster stonehenge's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2004
    Location
    San Dimas
    Posts
    170

    extrude hone and a pump stuffer (TBM or R&D)

    Here is the question.

    I have a mint, fully blue printed and extruded honed pump, new prop, enlarged water inlet and all ready to install.

    I was on the fence about spending the coin on a TBM or R&D pump stuffer to help increase the pump pressure without having to upgrade to an aftermarket full race pump. It is not for racing, but trying to squeeze any increase in speed I can.


    Can't seem to get a definitive answer if they will both work together, the honing process did take the vains down and I know the stuffer is a tight fit on the OEM vains, but ???


    Any OG cats on here maybe know?

    many thx for imput
    The only problem with socialism is, you eventually run out of other people's money.
  Today, 04:16 PM
    stonehenge
    stonehenge is online now
    Frequent Poster stonehenge's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2004
    Location
    San Dimas
    Posts
    170

    Re: extrude hone and a pump stuffer (TBM or R&D)

    I have the spacer for the 650 application.
    The only problem with socialism is, you eventually run out of other people's money.
