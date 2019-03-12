Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: extrude hone and a pump stuffer (TBM or R&D) #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2004 Location San Dimas Posts 170 extrude hone and a pump stuffer (TBM or R&D) Here is the question.



I have a mint, fully blue printed and extruded honed pump, new prop, enlarged water inlet and all ready to install.



I was on the fence about spending the coin on a TBM or R&D pump stuffer to help increase the pump pressure without having to upgrade to an aftermarket full race pump. It is not for racing, but trying to squeeze any increase in speed I can.





Can't seem to get a definitive answer if they will both work together, the honing process did take the vains down and I know the stuffer is a tight fit on the OEM vains, but ???





Any OG cats on here maybe know?



many thx for imput The only problem with socialism is, you eventually run out of other people's money. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2004 Location San Dimas Posts 170 Re: extrude hone and a pump stuffer (TBM or R&D) I have the spacer for the 650 application. Attached Images 20190312_205027 (1).jpg (778.4 KB, 4 views) The only problem with socialism is, you eventually run out of other people's money. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules