Here is the question.
I have a mint, fully blue printed and extruded honed pump, new prop, enlarged water inlet and all ready to install.
I was on the fence about spending the coin on a TBM or R&D pump stuffer to help increase the pump pressure without having to upgrade to an aftermarket full race pump. It is not for racing, but trying to squeeze any increase in speed I can.
Can't seem to get a definitive answer if they will both work together, the honing process did take the vains down and I know the stuffer is a tight fit on the OEM vains, but ???
Any OG cats on here maybe know?
many thx for imput