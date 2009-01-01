 Older seadoo non dess lanyard assembly
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 03:54 PM #1
    deftones1868
    deftones1868 is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Feb 2011
    Location
    cleveland
    Age
    33
    Posts
    351

    Older seadoo non dess lanyard assembly

    Im looking for a old style seadoo lanyard. No dess. If you have one PM or message a price. Thank you
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:01 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    42
    Posts
    5,308

    Re: Older seadoo non dess lanyard assembly

    Dude......just get a brand new one....https://www.ebay.com/itm/SEADOO-GT-G...edirect=mobile
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:14 PM #3
    deftones1868
    deftones1868 is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Feb 2011
    Location
    cleveland
    Age
    33
    Posts
    351

    Re: Older seadoo non dess lanyard assembly

    Dude. I need the post and wiring.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 