I have a 1985 js550 that I have rebuilt. New crank and top end along with all new seals and gaskets. The front cylinder is running lean and will cause a runaway condition on the stand but not in the water. I have blocked it off between the carburetor and intake manifold and also between the cylinder housing and the exhaust manifold. It holds 9 psi all day. This is the second time I've pulled the motor to check it. I also sprayed stating fluid around the carb last time I had it running as suggested on here to see if it was leaking from the carb and I got no response. I guess Im wondering if I can do a leak down test by blocking off the top of the carburetor or will this mess up something in the carb? Should I put air through the fuel intake? Any ideas would be appreciated.

