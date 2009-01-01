Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Questions for hull experts #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 38 Posts 185 Questions for hull experts I'm currently about 5k into my budgeted 1k winter upgrades and if I cant decide on best coarse of action from this point its starting to look like it's not gona see the lake this year. Cpl years ago I bedliner'd the bottom of hull against the recommendations of most, and it turned out to be one of best things I've done to the ski. It ended up a cpl mph faster on top, and didnt notice any handling changes at all, and it could be riddin up the boat ramp if you wanted, and only get surface scuffs. Problem came from trying to remove it as I kinda half a$$ed it the first time, and know I can make it look much better. I had also sprayed it into the engine bay, and it's all off now but running a angle grinder for hours on the bottom and in the engine bay has left less than desirable results. I'm redoing the bedliner on the bottom so that's not really an issue, but my question now is, can I spray 2 part epoxy in the engine bay to let it do its self level thing, as an alternative to trying to fill, and sand everything level caus I'm going to attempt to carbon fiber skin the inside engine bay. will this work on the top side aswell. I'm tired of sanding on the hull and all the nasty stuff coming off it and my new plan is to epoxy spray topside to remove and imperfections and wet sand it smooth as possible, then lay carbon fiber cloth over everything topside and then spray the same 2 part clear resin over it, then polish. I understand this is purely cosmetic but will this work, as a permanent modification, and will it adhere properly . Most "instructional" videos on carbon fiber skinning says to make it smooth and even at the final coat layer, but seems to me it would look alot better to lay it on a perfect smooth level surface to start, or is that not correct? Thanks for any ideas or recommendations.

