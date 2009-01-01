 WTB WB1 waterbox
  Today, 01:04 PM
    pgkelly172
    pgkelly172 is offline
    I dream skis pgkelly172's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2010
    Location
    Rock Falls, IL
    Age
    27
    Posts
    733

    Lightbulb WTB WB1 waterbox

    Need preferably an aftermarket box for my blaster. Stock box blew up. Would consider a good used oem box. Longshot but if anyone has a used jetmaniac one thatd be great. Looking for a fair deal as I dont need right away
  Today, 01:06 PM
    Stevenpcrimson
    Stevenpcrimson is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Stevenpcrimson's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Alabama
    Posts
    5

    Re: WTB WB1 waterbox

    If you cant find AM let me know, I have stock box Im not using


