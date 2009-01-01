Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB WB1 waterbox #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2010 Location Rock Falls, IL Age 27 Posts 733 WTB WB1 waterbox Need preferably an aftermarket box for my blaster. Stock box blew up. Would consider a good used oem box. Longshot but if anyone has a used jetmaniac one thatd be great. Looking for a fair deal as I dont need right away #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Alabama Posts 5 Re: WTB WB1 waterbox If you cant find AM let me know, I have stock box Im not using





