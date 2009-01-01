Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Bad Solenoid Seadoo XP 93 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2018 Location Scotland Age 25 Posts 2 Bad Solenoid Seadoo XP 93 Hi All,



In the process of trying to get an old 93 XP ready for the water again. Previously working MPEM and starter are now no longer working following so heavy rain into the garage and some water ingress into the MPEM.



No clicks coming from solenoid and no movement or noise from the starter, I believe the starter to be good as no water came into contact with it.



I've taken some readings with a multimeter to try and fault find;



Battery Reading : 12.9 V

Solenoid Post connecting to Battery: 12.9 V

Solenoid Post with 2 white and black cables (when start/ignition is not being pressed): 12.6 V

Solenoid Post with yellow and red cable (when start/ignition is not being pressed): 12.6 V



Solenoid Post connecting to Starter motor (when start/ignition is being pressed) : 0.0 V



Can anyone offer any advice as to how to work out if this is a bad solenoid or a bad voltage/ohms coming into one of the posts from the starter switch or tether



I've also checked both the 5 amp and 15 amp fuse and both are good.



Cheers Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules