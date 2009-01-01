Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Clean 61x electronics #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2009 Location n.j Age 30 Posts 68 Clean 61x electronics Clean 61x electronics, including 61x stator, flywheel. The box was a back up pulled from a running vxr pro. The only thing wrong with the box is the one positive cables end has been replaced. Teeth on flywheel are in good shape aswell, includes woodruf key.



300 Shipped obo



I am not on here alot anymore feel free to text me for pictures 609-330-9239.



Thank You. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules