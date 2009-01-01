Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: JS550 SBN 44,, carb conversion questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2013 Location Australia Age 32 Posts 6 JS550 SBN 44,, carb conversion questions first i'll apologise for:



i have a 83 piston port JS550.



After having some carb issues with the 44mm BN i've upgraded to the 44mm Super BN. I machined up my own spacer out of aluminium plate to use the stock manifold due to the carb/block clearance issues. I took the ski for a run today to try and get it dialed in. I'm just trying to roughly work out the carb settings as I thought these are meant for the 650 engines.



do i start at 2 turns out on both low and high and just keep screwing in till i get it running good. or do i start at 1 turn out? I'm just a little hesitant about running it too lean. in the end i got it running OK, but it feels a bit held back on the top end.



also



do i need the resin thermal insulator gasket?? i found my original one to be cracked (which possible caused my initial running away issues but thats a story for another time) and during my reading on here i read that the after market manifolds to use the SBN carb where angled for clearance so i attemped to make out an angled spacer out of aluminium and i'm currently using that. how ever the SBN carb and angled spacer mean my stock throttle cable isn't long enough, to avoid trying to track down a different throttle cable (old kawasaki parts are getting harder to come by in australia) i was hoping i could make a thinner spacer between the carb and manifold and just tap some extra threads on the studs.



i really only need a few mm just to be able to get the idle under control out of the water as it revs quite high due to the short cable pulling the throttle open.



