Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750sxi Am I missing out on some h.p.????? #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2012 Location in the garage Age 35 Posts 565 Blog Entries 1 750sxi Am I missing out on some h.p.????? With a gap this big in my throttle stop? That's as close as I can get it without applying throttle with pole down and bars turned to the right. I've tried re routing and reaarangeing throttle cable steering cable and vent hose. And I can't pull throttle cable up anymore and still keep the lower factory bar padding. And it's the best I can come up with. Or should I ditch factory finger throttle and get aftermarket? Attached Images IMG_20190418_183129318.jpg (3.49 MB, 6 views)

IMG_20190418_183129318.jpg (3.49 MB, 6 views) IMG_20190418_182647588.jpg (3.48 MB, 7 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules