Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SXI Pro Idle Adjustment Screw Broke #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location CT Posts 37 SXI Pro Idle Adjustment Screw Broke My idle screw broke off so all idle adjustments need to be done by adjusting the 14mm throttle cable nuts...which isn't the worst, but annoying. Has anyone drilled out their screw and replaced it? It looks like I could do that but the idle adjustment screw only broke off on top of the lever. The bottom part still functions to restrict the throttle closing all the way...afraid if I drill it out I'll make a minor headache into a large one. #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 1,924 Re: SXI Pro Idle Adjustment Screw Broke I would spray some PB blaster on it and drill it out with a reverse drill bit. It will probably back right out and you can replace it with a new screw. I would contact JetsRus, they probably carry a replacement.

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

