 SXI Pro Idle Adjustment Screw Broke
    supergoldy1
    Jun 2016
    CT
    37

    SXI Pro Idle Adjustment Screw Broke

    My idle screw broke off so all idle adjustments need to be done by adjusting the 14mm throttle cable nuts...which isn't the worst, but annoying. Has anyone drilled out their screw and replaced it? It looks like I could do that but the idle adjustment screw only broke off on top of the lever. The bottom part still functions to restrict the throttle closing all the way...afraid if I drill it out I'll make a minor headache into a large one.
    bandit88
    May 2014
    Green Bay WI
    30
    1,924

    Re: SXI Pro Idle Adjustment Screw Broke

    I would spray some PB blaster on it and drill it out with a reverse drill bit. It will probably back right out and you can replace it with a new screw. I would contact JetsRus, they probably carry a replacement.
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -90 TS650
    -91 300SX
