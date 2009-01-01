|
|
-
SXI Pro Idle Adjustment Screw Broke
My idle screw broke off so all idle adjustments need to be done by adjusting the 14mm throttle cable nuts...which isn't the worst, but annoying. Has anyone drilled out their screw and replaced it? It looks like I could do that but the idle adjustment screw only broke off on top of the lever. The bottom part still functions to restrict the throttle closing all the way...afraid if I drill it out I'll make a minor headache into a large one.
-
Top Dog
Re: SXI Pro Idle Adjustment Screw Broke
I would spray some PB blaster on it and drill it out with a reverse drill bit. It will probably back right out and you can replace it with a new screw. I would contact JetsRus, they probably carry a replacement.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules