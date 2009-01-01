 Travel Gear Advice
  Today, 12:36 PM
    vegasphotog
    vegasphotog
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Vegas, Baby!
    Posts
    12

    Travel Gear Advice

    So, this summer I have a roadtrip planned for some GLAMPING for a week over the 4th of July holiday. This is how I like to GLAMP and so it takes up some room in my wagon.
    112218_0800.jpg

    Prior to getting my single ski trailer and ski, this is how I would roll out. I still like to kayak and mountain bike.

    082518_0443.jpg

    My wagon is pretty much stuffed with very little room....has anyone done the Beverly Hillbillies things and tied off stuff to your ski on the trailer? I am thinking I could place the wheels of my mtb in the rail of the ski and tie it off solid.



    032419_001.JPG
  Today, 01:29 PM
    Pattle
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Orange, CA
    Age
    48
    Posts
    13

    Re: Travel Gear Advice

    I would worry about the pedals touching the ski. It won't take much to scratch the fiberglass. I would recommend a roof rack, or perhaps find a local welder/fabricator to attach a bike rack to either the front or the back of the trailer.
  Today, 01:39 PM
    vegasphotog
    vegasphotog
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Vegas, Baby!
    Posts
    12

    Re: Travel Gear Advice

    I like your idea of fabricating a bike rack to the trailer. I have a customer that has a machine shop and he does creative stuff like this all the time. Thanks for tip!
  Today, 01:53 PM
    vegasphotog
    vegasphotog
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Vegas, Baby!
    Posts
    12

    Re: Travel Gear Advice

    Oh, duh.....because of your post I realized I can just buy a used "trunk" mount bike rack for the wagon....that will work perfectly. Ok, I am good to go now.
  Today, 02:50 PM
    Myself
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    42
    Posts
    5,306

    Re: Travel Gear Advice

    I just thought......how about a couple 1 1/4" thinwall "T" posts fore and aft of the ski. Hitch pin quick releases. Bike rack behind the ski.....kayak over it! Pull a couple pins and the posts/bike rack are off.
