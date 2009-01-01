|
Travel Gear Advice
So, this summer I have a roadtrip planned for some GLAMPING for a week over the 4th of July holiday. This is how I like to GLAMP and so it takes up some room in my wagon.
112218_0800.jpg
Prior to getting my single ski trailer and ski, this is how I would roll out. I still like to kayak and mountain bike.
082518_0443.jpg
My wagon is pretty much stuffed with very little room....has anyone done the Beverly Hillbillies things and tied off stuff to your ski on the trailer? I am thinking I could place the wheels of my mtb in the rail of the ski and tie it off solid.
032419_001.JPG
Re: Travel Gear Advice
I would worry about the pedals touching the ski. It won't take much to scratch the fiberglass. I would recommend a roof rack, or perhaps find a local welder/fabricator to attach a bike rack to either the front or the back of the trailer.
Re: Travel Gear Advice
I like your idea of fabricating a bike rack to the trailer. I have a customer that has a machine shop and he does creative stuff like this all the time. Thanks for tip!
Re: Travel Gear Advice
Oh, duh.....because of your post I realized I can just buy a used "trunk" mount bike rack for the wagon....that will work perfectly. Ok, I am good to go now.
Re: Travel Gear Advice
I just thought......how about a couple 1 1/4" thinwall "T" posts fore and aft of the ski. Hitch pin quick releases. Bike rack behind the ski.....kayak over it! Pull a couple pins and the posts/bike rack are off.
