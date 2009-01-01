Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Travel Gear Advice #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 12 Travel Gear Advice So, this summer I have a roadtrip planned for some GLAMPING for a week over the 4th of July holiday. This is how I like to GLAMP and so it takes up some room in my wagon.

112218_0800.jpg



Prior to getting my single ski trailer and ski, this is how I would roll out. I still like to kayak and mountain bike.



082518_0443.jpg



My wagon is pretty much stuffed with very little room....has anyone done the Beverly Hillbillies things and tied off stuff to your ski on the trailer? I am thinking I could place the wheels of my mtb in the rail of the ski and tie it off solid.







Last edited by vegasphotog; Today at 12:38 PM .

I would worry about the pedals touching the ski. It won't take much to scratch the fiberglass. I would recommend a roof rack, or perhaps find a local welder/fabricator to attach a bike rack to either the front or the back of the trailer.

I like your idea of fabricating a bike rack to the trailer. I have a customer that has a machine shop and he does creative stuff like this all the time. Thanks for tip!

Oh, duh.....because of your post I realized I can just buy a used "trunk" mount bike rack for the wagon....that will work perfectly. Ok, I am good to go now.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

