Seadoo hx 800 prop pitch
I have a 95 seadoo hx that has a 800 ported with Neptune pipe big carbs etc it has about 2 hours on it but while riding I notice that the prop thats on it being a 17-23 swirl is obviously not the right one I currently have this ski for sale but wether I sale it or keep it I need to get the right one on it any suggestions I do have a lot of props here also
Re: Seadoo hx 800 prop pitch
That impeller should not be too far off. Do you have smaller nozzles on it? I think a 17/22 or a 16/23 would be right for it.
