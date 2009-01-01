Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Seadoo hx 800 prop pitch Recommend #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Austin tx Age 37 Posts 6 Seadoo hx 800 prop pitch Recommend I have a 95 seadoo hx that has a 800 ported with Neptune pipe big carbs etc it has about 2 hours on it but while riding I notice that the prop thats on it being a 17-23 swirl is obviously not the right one I currently have this ski for sale but wether I sale it or keep it I need to get the right one on it any suggestions I do have a lot of props here also #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 45 Posts 3,026 Re: Seadoo hx 800 prop pitch Recommend That impeller should not be too far off. Do you have smaller nozzles on it? I think a 17/22 or a 16/23 would be right for it. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

