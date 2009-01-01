 Seadoo hx 800 prop pitch Recommend
  Today, 05:26 PM #1
    Thejetskishop
    Thejetskishop is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Thejetskishop's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Austin tx
    Age
    37
    Posts
    6

    Seadoo hx 800 prop pitch Recommend

    I have a 95 seadoo hx that has a 800 ported with Neptune pipe big carbs etc it has about 2 hours on it but while riding I notice that the prop thats on it being a 17-23 swirl is obviously not the right one I currently have this ski for sale but wether I sale it or keep it I need to get the right one on it any suggestions I do have a lot of props here also
  Today, 07:36 PM #2
    Matt Braley
    Matt Braley is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Braley's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    45
    Posts
    3,026

    Re: Seadoo hx 800 prop pitch Recommend

    That impeller should not be too far off. Do you have smaller nozzles on it? I think a 17/22 or a 16/23 would be right for it.
