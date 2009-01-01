|
|
-
Push start button, starter continues to turn
P.w.c. Members
I have a 1997 wave venture, problem is when start button is pressed then released starter continues to stay engaged. I'm thinking solenoid or possibly starter switch. before I buy either just looking for some thoughts
Thanks
Pgwaterman
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules