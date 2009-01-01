Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Push start button, starter continues to turn #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Monterey Posts 1 Push start button, starter continues to turn P.w.c. Members



I have a 1997 wave venture, problem is when start button is pressed then released starter continues to stay engaged. I'm thinking solenoid or possibly starter switch. before I buy either just looking for some thoughts



Thanks



