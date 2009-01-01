 Rd 2&3 Hot Products Best of West Series Blue Water Resort & Casino Entry List:
    Rd 2&3 Hot Products Best of West Series Blue Water Resort & Casino Entry List:

    Rd 2 & 3 The Hot Products "Best of the West" Series - The Blue Water Resort & Casino IJSBA Western States Nationals Official Entry List

    Pro Am Ski Stock 1500 Tony Beck, LHC, AZ #37 Kaw Klipper 212, Jettrim, IPD Racing, JC Racing, Chucks Speed Shop, Mary Pick Group, H20 Works Designs

    Pro Am R/A Stock Tony Beck, LHC, AZ #37 Yam Klipper 212, Jettrim, IPD Racing, JC Racing, Chucks Speed Shop, Mary Pick Group, H20 Works Designs

    Novice Ski Stock 1500 Travis Greene, Rexburg, ID #615 Kaw Ultimate Watercraft Performance, Blowsion, Impros, Maxima Racing Oils, IPD Graphics

    Ski 1500 Stock Jonathan Phan, Laguna Niguel, CA #110 Kaw 1.Ten Racing, Purewatersports, Jettribe, IPD Graphics, Prowatercraft Racing, Jettrim, Aaron Cress

    Women's Ski Lites Aryana Thayer, LHC, AZ #831 Kaw , GoFastus, The Boat Brokers, West Coast Water Craft Club, 1FNGR, , GLX Helmets, Jettrim, Jet Pilot, Armor Fence

    Women's Ski Mod Lites Aryana Thayer, LHC, AZ #831 Kaw , GoFastus, The Boat Brokers, West Coast Water Craft Club, 1FNGR, , GLX Helmets, Jettrim, Jet Pilot, Armor Fence

    Masters Ski GP Tony Beck, LHC, AZ #37 Bul Klipper 212, Jettrim, IPD Racing, JC Racing, Chucks Speed Shop, Mary Pick Group, H20 Works Designs

    Am R/A 1100 Stock Renee Hill, LHC, AZ #22 Yam Yamaha, Dean's Team, Jettribe Racing, Wiseco Performance Products, Jettrim, Riva Racing, IPD Graphics, Worx Racing, Works H20 Designs, Fly Racing, Skat-Trak, F-Racing, Nickerson Performance, Gasket Technology, Bomber Eyewear, ADA Racing
    Am R/A 1100 Stock Caesar Benigno, Santa Clarita, CA #321 Sea

    Sport GP Travis Greene, Rexburg, ID #803 Yam Ultimate Watercraft Performance, Blowsion, Impros, Maxima Racing Oils, IPD Graphics

    Sport Spec Travis Greene, Rexburg, ID #615 Yam Ultimate Watercraft Performance, Blowsion, Impros, Maxima Racing Oils, IPD Graphics
