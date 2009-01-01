Im looking to repaint my x2 I need some paint suggestions with links. Im looking for bright orange color. This will be my first time but Im going to remove everything. Then wax and grease remover. Then sand with 320 all over. Then first coat of primer and then sand and repeat 3 times. The. Im going to paint Im going to spray then let it go for 20-30 min then spray again. Then the last and final coat. Im not sure how to do the clear coat so any help would be appreciated also if theres something else I need to do please let me know.