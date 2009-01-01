Im looking to repaint my x2 I need some paint suggestions with links. Im looking for bright orange color. This will be my first time but Im going to remove everything. Then wax and grease remover. Then sand with 320 all over. Then first coat of primer and then sand and repeat 3 times. The. Im going to paint Im going to spray then let it go for 20-30 min then spray again. Then the last and final coat. Im not sure how to do the clear coat so any help would be appreciated also if theres something else I need to do please let me know.