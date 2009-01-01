Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 what paint to use #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Harvey's lake pa Posts 26 Blog Entries 1 X2 what paint to use Im looking to repaint my x2 I need some paint suggestions with links. Im looking for bright orange color. This will be my first time but Im going to remove everything. Then wax and grease remover. Then sand with 320 all over. Then first coat of primer and then sand and repeat 3 times. The. Im going to paint Im going to spray then let it go for 20-30 min then spray again. Then the last and final coat. Im not sure how to do the clear coat so any help would be appreciated also if theres something else I need to do please let me know. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules