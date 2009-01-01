 96 XP 787 no start with plugs in!
  Today, 10:31 AM
    Ponderthis
    Ponderthis is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Ponderthis's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    GA
    Age
    23
    Posts
    2

    96 XP 787 no start with plugs in!

    Ski spins over fine with plugs out, when you put the plugs in it will not spin over... no oil shooting out of cyls only a light residue.
    New battery, new starter, new solenoid, all connections cleaned and verified...155psi compression
  Today, 11:03 AM
    kcr357
    kcr357 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    37
    Posts
    3,941

    Re: 96 XP 787 no start with plugs in!

    Are the wires corroded?
  Today, 11:29 AM
    Ponderthis
    Ponderthis is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Ponderthis's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    GA
    Age
    23
    Posts
    2

    Re: 96 XP 787 no start with plugs in!

    All connections are good, have also been cleaned as stated.
    Here's the issue on video..
    https://youtu.be/6g81l_mKB6g
