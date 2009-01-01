Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 96 XP 787 no start with plugs in! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location GA Age 23 Posts 2 96 XP 787 no start with plugs in! Ski spins over fine with plugs out, when you put the plugs in it will not spin over... no oil shooting out of cyls only a light residue.

New battery, new starter, new solenoid, all connections cleaned and verified...155psi compression #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 37 Posts 3,941 Re: 96 XP 787 no start with plugs in! Are the wires corroded? How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





Originally Posted by kcr357
Are the wires corroded?

Here's the issue on video..

