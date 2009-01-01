|
96 XP 787 no start with plugs in!
Ski spins over fine with plugs out, when you put the plugs in it will not spin over... no oil shooting out of cyls only a light residue.
New battery, new starter, new solenoid, all connections cleaned and verified...155psi compression
Re: 96 XP 787 no start with plugs in!
Re: 96 XP 787 no start with plugs in!
All connections are good, have also been cleaned as stated.
Are the wires corroded?
Are the wires corroded?
Here's the issue on video..
https://youtu.be/6g81l_mKB6g
