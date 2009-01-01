Can anyone help me, I have a 951 DI motor blowing the INJ FUSE 15 amp intermittenly. It seems to do it when you try and go full speed? If you stay around 50mph it doesn't seem to blow? I have ohmed stator to ground and between windings, ignition coils, fuel injectors, rave solenoid and turned it on 30 times using 2 amp fuse directly to the battery and it clicks on and off fine. Any help would be appreciated. Thanks Lilmac