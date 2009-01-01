Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 GTX DI 951 Motor blowing 15amp INJ FUSE #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Canfield, ohio Age 56 Posts 1 Blog Entries 1 2001 GTX DI 951 Motor blowing 15amp INJ FUSE Can anyone help me, I have a 951 DI motor blowing the INJ FUSE 15 amp intermittenly. It seems to do it when you try and go full speed? If you stay around 50mph it doesn't seem to blow? I have ohmed stator to ground and between windings, ignition coils, fuel injectors, rave solenoid and turned it on 30 times using 2 amp fuse directly to the battery and it clicks on and off fine. Any help would be appreciated. Thanks Lilmac Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

