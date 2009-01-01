 Miller 50mm billet carbs for 951
  Today, 08:21 AM #1
    simonb
    simonb is offline
    PWCToday Newbie simonb's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    UK
    Age
    44
    Posts
    42

    Miller 50mm billet carbs for 951

    Anyone have a set of 50mm BILLET Mel Miller carbs ? top price paid. No Buckshots pls, Mel Miller billet carbs for 947 motor only.

    Miller Carb.JPG
  Today, 10:20 AM #2
    MTRHEAD
    MTRHEAD is online now
    I dream skis MTRHEAD's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2003
    Location
    MotorCity
    Posts
    662

    Re: Miller 50mm billet carbs for 951

    Are you sure your not looking for Miller modified 50mm billet buckshot bodies?
    He did that and that was the trick for those carbs. Please advise. I may know someone who has Mel Miller modifies Buckshots

    The ones you posted I thought were riva billets with novi boosters. (I have a set of those)
