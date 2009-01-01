|
Miller 50mm billet carbs for 951
Anyone have a set of 50mm BILLET Mel Miller carbs ? top price paid. No Buckshots pls, Mel Miller billet carbs for 947 motor only.
I dream skis
Re: Miller 50mm billet carbs for 951
Are you sure your not looking for Miller modified 50mm billet buckshot bodies?
He did that and that was the trick for those carbs. Please advise. I may know someone who has Mel Miller modifies Buckshots
The ones you posted I thought were riva billets with novi boosters. (I have a set of those)
