WTB: SBN 44 with manifold 650sx
In search of a SBN 44 with intake for 650sx
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: WTB: SBN 44 with manifold 650sx
I have a manifold if you can't find a combo
-
Top Dog
Re: WTB: SBN 44 with manifold 650sx
I have a intake mani and a 44 BN for a 650, off a x2 with bolt ons
